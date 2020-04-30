Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,593. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.