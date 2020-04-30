Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $5.85. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 51,751,954 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

