Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 million.

MRBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

