Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $338,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. 100,789,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,161. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

