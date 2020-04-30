NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 1-year low of A$0.91 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.93.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Dividend History for NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI)

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit