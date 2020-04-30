NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 1-year low of A$0.91 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.93.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.