NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.64 million.

Shares of NBTB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,780. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

