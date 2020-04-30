NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-380.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.69 million.NIC also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.