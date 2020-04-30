NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6,686.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 75,362 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,525. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

