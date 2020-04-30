ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.44-$3.68 EPS.

Shares of OGS opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Cfra increased their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.