ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.44-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. ONE Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.44-$3.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 220,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,791. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

