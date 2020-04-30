Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,667. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORRF. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

