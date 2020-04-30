Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $5.46

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.46. Ovintiv shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 12,398,745 shares trading hands.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

