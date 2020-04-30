Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

Shares of PRK traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,932. Park National has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

