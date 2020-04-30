Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,880,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $242.00. 836,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,621. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.