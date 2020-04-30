Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 35,435 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 1.63% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,684. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

