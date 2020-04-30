Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 4.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of RYH traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $214.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

