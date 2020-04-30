Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 520,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,358. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

