Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,654,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 3,501,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,384. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

