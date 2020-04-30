Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 976.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,846. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

