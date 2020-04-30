Peoples Financial Corporation Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of PFBX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

