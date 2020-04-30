Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 2,383,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

