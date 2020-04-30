Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 182,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

