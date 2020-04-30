Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $10.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.17. 1,413,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,642. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.