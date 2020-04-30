Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.1% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 192,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.95. 6,828,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,169. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.79, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,907 shares of company stock worth $66,237,873. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.