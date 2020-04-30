Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 91,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,507. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.