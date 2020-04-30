Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.81. 1,881,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,314. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.36 and its 200 day moving average is $341.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

