Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,511,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

RDIV stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 183,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,294. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

