Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,983.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,413,000 after buying an additional 2,293,684 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,178,000 after buying an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,317,000 after purchasing an additional 741,907 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,210,000 after purchasing an additional 424,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,296,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.34. 3,224,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.