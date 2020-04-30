Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 966 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 855,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,101. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

