Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,168 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,176 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 852,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,930,000.

Shares of MLPA stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,381. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $55.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.