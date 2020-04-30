Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,398. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.