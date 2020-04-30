Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average is $305.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

