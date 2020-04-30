Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Issues Earnings Results

Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.64 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:PIRI traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 2,981,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.21. Pires Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

Get Pires Investments alerts:

Pires Investments Company Profile

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.