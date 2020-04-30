PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.91 million.PRA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 443,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,689. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.