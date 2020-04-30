Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $83,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $12.70 on Wednesday, hitting $331.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,809. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

