Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 73,235,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,897,952. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

