Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

