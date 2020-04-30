Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,227 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,663,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,494,000 after buying an additional 462,654 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

NYSE:SU traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,386. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

