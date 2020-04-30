Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

PB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after acquiring an additional 364,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

