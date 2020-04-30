Raymond James Cuts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $35.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 7,140,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

