Regis Management CO LLC Sells 308,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308,462 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,921,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,998,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

