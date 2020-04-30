Regis Management CO LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $49,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,352,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,962,295. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

