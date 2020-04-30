Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $48.06

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $48.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 16,560,023 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

