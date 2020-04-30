RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given $4.20 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSE RYB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.59. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RYB Education will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

