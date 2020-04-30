Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock remained flat at $$33.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAL shares. ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

