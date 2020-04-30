Scott & Selber Inc. Buys Shares of 32,675 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,360,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,292. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

