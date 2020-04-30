Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $14.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.38. 1,760,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,421. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $386.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average of $334.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.87. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

