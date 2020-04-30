Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,683. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.