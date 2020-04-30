SolarCoin Trading 27% Higher This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $210.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 27% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00539835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,982,274 coins and its circulating supply is 57,407,169 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

