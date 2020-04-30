SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.86 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered SolarWinds from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 821,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,875. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 343.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

